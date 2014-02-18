版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 19:55 BJT

"Candy Crush Saga" maker King aims to raise $500 mln in IPO

Feb 18 Mobile gamemaker King Digital Entertainment Plc, best known for the hit puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, said it planned to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.

The Dublin-based company had filed confidentially for an IPO with the the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in September.

JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the lead underwriters for the IPO.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐