CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-"Candy Crush Saga" maker King aims to raise $500 mln in IPO

Feb 18 Mobile gamemaker King Digital Entertainment Plc, best known for the hit puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, said it planned to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.

The Dublin-based company had filed confidentially for an IPO with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in September under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.

King offers more than 180 games in 14 languages through mobile phones, Facebook and its own website. The company says its games are played more than 1 billion times a day.

Candy Crush Saga, which involves moving candies to make a line of three in the same color, was the top downloaded free app of 2013, and the year's top revenue-grossing app.

The basic games are free, but players need to pay for add-ons or extra lives.

Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded more than 500 million times since its launch in 2012.

JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the lead underwriters. (link.reuters.com/xax86v)

King plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KING".

