King Digital Q3 bookings up, beats estimates

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Thursday driven by new games such as "Diamond Digger Saga."

The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of $514.4 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, topping analysts' expectations of $495 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)