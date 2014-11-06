版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五

King Digital Q3 bookings up, beats estimates

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Thursday driven by new games such as "Diamond Digger Saga."

The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of $514.4 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, topping analysts' expectations of $495 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
