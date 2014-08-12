King Digital Q2 revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Tuesday.
The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of $594 million for the second quarter ended June 30. This fell short of anlysts' expectations of $608.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations by voting "for" all seven of CTO's directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: