2014年 8月 13日

King Digital Q2 revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Tuesday.

The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of $594 million for the second quarter ended June 30. This fell short of anlysts' expectations of $608.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)
