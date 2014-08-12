CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-King Digital quarterly revenue falls below expectations

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
(Corrects stock-exchange listing and EPS comparison)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, due to losses in its game titles, such as "Candy Crush Saga."
King shares slipped 22 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $18.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of $594 million for the second quarter ended June 30 compared to $456 million in the year-ago period. This fell short of analysts' expectations of $608.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It reported second-quarter net income of 52 cents per share, surpassing analysts' estimate of 49 cents per share. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations by voting "for" all seven of CTO's directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: