版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 29日 星期日 18:40 BJT

Saudi's Kingdom, Alinma plan $2.2 bln fund for Jeddah project

DUBAI Nov 29 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding said on Sunday that its affiliate Jeddah Economic Co had agreed with Alinma Bank to establish an 8.4 billion riyal ($2.2 billion) real estate development fund.

The fund will develop the first phase of the Jeddah Economic City project and finish construction work on Jeddah Tower, Kingdom said in a statement.

Alinma Bank will finance the fund, which is to be sharia-compliant and managed by Alinma Investment, Kingdom added without elaborating on how the money would be raised. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐