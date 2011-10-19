UPDATE 1-Kingdom Holding Q3 profit jumps

* Kingdom posts 23.6 pct rise in Q3 net profit

* Attributes rise to increased investment, dividend income

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 19 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment vehicle of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 23.6 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on increased income from investments and dividends, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Kingdom recorded a net profit of 197.7 million riyals ($52.7 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 160 million riyals for the same period a year earlier.

Operational income at the firm increased by 12.9 percent in the third quarter to 210.8 million riyals from 186.7 million riyals in 2010.

"The reason for the change in net income for the period is due to an increase in income from investments and dividends income," it said in the bourse statement.

Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world's top companies and is one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup Inc. .

The Saudi firm was in a $950 million joint bid with Bahrain's Batelco to acquire a 25 percent stake in Zain Saudi , the kingdom's third-largest mobile telephone operator, but dropped out at the end of last month after failing to agree terms.

In August, the firm signed a 4.6 billion riyal contract with the Bin Laden Group to build the world's tallest tower, exceeding 1,000 metres, in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David French)