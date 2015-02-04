Saudi's Kingdom Holding says sells 5.6 pct stake in News Corp

DUBAI Feb 4 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, reduced the size of its stake in media giant
News Corp by 5.6 percent, it said on Wednesday.
The bourse statement announcing the news stated that the
sale was "generating 705 million riyals ($187.9 million)",
although it was unclear if this was the total sale amount of the
stake or the profit amount which the company booked against the
original purchase.
The sale, part of a portfolio review, was executed in the
first half of 2014 and finalised by the end of the year,
according to a bourse filing.
Kingdom's stake decreased from 13.18 million class B shares,
representing approx. 6.6 percent ownership, to 2 million class B
shares, representing approximately 1 percent ownership.
The funds generated from the sale will be reinvested in
other potential investments, the English-language statement
said.
However, in an Arabic-language statement on the bourse
website, Kingdom also said part of the proceeds will be used to
reduce some of the company's debts.
The company did not say to whom the shares were sold.
($1 = 3.7520 riyals)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Sami Aboudi; Editing by David
French)