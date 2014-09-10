UPDATE 1-Kingfisher names head of French unit as new CEO

(Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 10 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvements retailer, said on Wednesday Ian
Cheshire, its chief executive for nearly seven years, would step
down before next January and be succeeded by Veronique Laury,
the boss of French unit Castorama.
Laury has been with Kingfisher for 11 years. Currently a
member of the group executive committee she will join the
Kingfisher plc board ahead of taking up her new role.
"This decision, reached during the regular succession
discussions between the board and (Cheshire) recognises that the
next phase of Kingfisher's evolution requires a significant
leadership commitment and continuity," said the firm.
Kingfisher said the next five years will be particularly
busy as it develops its IT systems, expands Screwfix and Brico
Dépôt into new markets, completes its common brands programme
and integrates Mr Bricolage into the business.
Laury will become the fifth woman CEO in Britain's FTSE 100
index of blue chip companies.
The succession plan was announced as Kingfisher posted flat
first-half profit in line with expectations, as a boost from
good weather in the first quarter was offset by a tougher second
quarter.
The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain
and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said
it made an underlying pretax profit of 364 million pounds
($586.8 million) in the 26 weeks to Aug. 2.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 360 million
pounds, according to a company poll.
Kingfisher had a strong first quarter as fine weather drove
sales at stores open over a year up 6.1 percent but experienced
a sharp slowdown in its second quarter.
The firm cautioned in July that its markets in the second
quarter, notably in June, had been slower than anticipated,
particularly in France and Poland.
First half sales rose 0.9 percent to 5.77 billion pounds and
were up 1.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.
Kingfisher is paying an interim dividend of 3.15 pence, up 1
percent.
"Whilst our French business saw an improvement in August we
remain cautious about the economic backdrop," said Cheshire.
Shares in Kingfisher, No. 3 in the world behind U.S. groups
Lowe's and Home Depot, have fallen 25 percent
over the last year. They closed Tuesday at 307.2 pence, valuing
the business at 7.3 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6203 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)