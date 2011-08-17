Wizard 101 game to enter China in TaoMee deal

* Company can tap into TaoMee's 30 mln accounts-exec
* Wizard 101 has 20 million registered users
* Follows on the heels of Zynga's mainland China debut
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Aug 17 KingsIsle, the U.S. maker of
the popular online game "Wizard 101," is coming to China
through a partnership with TaoMee Holdings TAOM.N, a publicly
traded Chinese company that runs websites for children.
Wizard 101, which lets players team in a Harry Potter-type
world, had 20 million registered users last month in the United
States, the company said. The game is free to download but the
the Texas-based KingsIsle, relies on selling virtual items in
the game and a $10 monthly subscription fee to make money.
KingsIsle, which is privately held, is the latest U.S.
video game company to enter China. Last month, social games
maker Zynga said it was launching its first title in mainland
China in a tie-up with Tencent Holdings (0700.HK).
Competition in China has become fierce, with rivals such as
Tencent and NetEase.com taking big slices of the online games
market.
KingsIsle will tap into TaoMee's 30 million active accounts
to find new users, said David Nichols, president and chief
operating officer of KingsIsle, in an interview. In 2011, the
Chinese games market is forecast to rise 21 percent to $5.8
billion, according to Niko Partners.
"Obviously China is a huge market with the largest
population and largest number of Internet users in the world so
we feel like it's got a lot of potential," he said.
The first Chinese version of the Wizard game will be out in
2012. Nichols declined to comment on how many users the game
might attract in China or on the game's revenue model there.
KingIsle has drawn in users to its online game in the U.S.
by appealing to young teens. To publicize Wizard 101, it has
attracted high-profile celebrity partners, such as singer
Selena Gomez, who at one point had an avatar in the game.
TaoMee shares, which were listed on the New York Stock
Exchange in June, closed at $12.96 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Liana Baker, editing by Dave Zimmerman)