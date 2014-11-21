版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 16:49 BJT

BRIEF-Shanghai Kinlita Chemical, Axalta Coating's Singapore unit plan Shanghai JV

Nov 21 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent with Axalta Coating's Singapore unit to set up a JV in shanghai

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p50wwb

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
