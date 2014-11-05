BRIEF-Kinross Gold Q3 revenue $945.7 million

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Kinross Gold :
* Q3 revenue $945.7 million, compared with $876.3 million in Q3 2013
* Q3 loss per share $0.00; q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Lowers 2014 Guidance Range For Production Cost Of Sales Perau Eq. Oz. Sold To $720-$750, from $730-$780
* Expects to be at the high end of a narrowed production guidance range of 2.6-2.7 million au eq. Oz for 2014
* Lowers guidance for capital expenditures from $675million to a range of $630-$650 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $841.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to pursue number of opportunities to further enhance the viability of a potential expansion at Tasiast
* Optimization of Tasiast's construction scope was largely completed in the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015