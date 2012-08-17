Kinross Gold secures $1 bln term loan

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 17 Kinross Gold Corp, struggling to contain rising costs at its major development project in West Africa, said on Friday that it had arranged a new 3-year term loan of $1 billion with funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.
The gold miner also amended its revolving credit facility to $1.5 billion, from a previous $1.2 billion, extending the term to August 2017 from March 2015.
Kinross is in the process of expanding the Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania. The asset was acquired in its $7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010, but so far has not lived up to expectations.
Earlier this month, the company ousted long-time chief executive Tye Burt. New CEO Paul Rollinson has promised to focus on enhancing performance while reducing costs.
Miners around the world are struggling to keep major projects on budget as soaring cost inflation outweighs higher metals prices putting pressure on profits.
Shares of Kinross were down 0.6 percent at C$8.20 on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more than 30 percent this year, and is down more than 55 percent since September 2010, when the Red Back takeover closed.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.