UPDATE 1-Kinross Gold $1 bln debt offering prices

(All figures in U.S. dollars)

TORONTO Aug 16 Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) announced on Tuesday the pricing of an offering of $1 billion in debt for general corporate purposes.

The Toronto-based company, with mines spread across four continents, said the offering consists of $250 million principal amount of 3.625 percent senior notes due 2016, $500 million principal amount of 5.125 percent senior notes due 2021 and $250 million principal amount of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2041.

New production from organic growth and acquisitions is quickly driving Kinross up the rankings of global gold producers. The company more than doubled quarterly profit in the second quarter as surging bullion prices and acquisition-related production growth helped boost results. (Reporting by Pav Jordan, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)