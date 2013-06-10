UPDATE 2-Canada's Kinross cancels Ecuador gold project

By Allison Martell
June 10 Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday
it is halting development at its Fruta del Norte gold project in
Ecuador after failing to reach an agreement with the government
over a windfall tax on revenues.
Chief Executive Paul Rollinson said Ecuador had refused to
budge on the 70 percent tax, and had indicated that it would not
approve a sale or extend the company's license beyond an August
1 deadline.
"It's been a tough negotiation," Rollinson told Reuters.
"Sometimes the best deal is the one that you don't sign, and
that seems to be the case here."
The move is a blow to Ecuador, where the government is
drafting a new mining law meant to encourage investment. Ecuador
does not have a significant mining sector, but it is largely
unexplored and could have major deposits.
Kinross acquired Fruta del Norte with its C$1.2 billion
($1.2 billion) friendly takeover of Aurelian Resources in 2008,
and has called it "one of the most exciting gold discoveries of
the past 15 years."
But political risk was a factor right from the beginning -
Kinross only bid after fears about the investment environment
sent Aurelian's shares down 93 percent over about four months.
President Rafael Correa, who won re-election in February, is
keen to cut his country's dependence on oil exports. After his
election, Correa told Reuters he expected to sign a contract
with Kinross within six months.
Kinross said it will write down the full net carrying value
of the project, taking a $720 million charge in the second
quarter, of which about $700 million will be a non-cash charge.
Asked whether there is any way for the miner to recover some
of the value of the project, Rollinson said the two sides seem
to be at an impasse.
"I would hope, maybe, if we can have a collaborative
transition process, maybe there's something there. But they have
told us they would not support a sale or provide an extension to
the license," he said.
Rollinson said the recent drop in the price of gold did not
drive the decision - the proposed tax at the center of the
dispute would only kick in under relatively high prices, he
said. He connected the move to that tax, and Kinross's
commitment to "capital discipline."
Facing a backlash from their investors over pricey takeovers
and cost overruns, mining companies the world over have vowed to
focus on profits, instead of growth at any cost.
In April, Rollinson said the Kinross would consider cutting
its output to focus on profit margins.