UPDATE 1-Kinross to sell halted Ecuador gold project to Lundin company

Oct 21 Kinross Gold Corp has agreed to
sell its halted Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador to a
company belonging to the Swedish-Canadian Lundin family for $240
million, Kinross and the company, Fortress Minerals Corp
, said on Tuesday.
Toronto-based Kinross acquired the project in 2008 with its
$1.2 billion friendly takeover of Aurelian Resources, and once
called it "one of the most exciting gold discoveries of the past
15 years."
But last year it suspended work on the gold project,
Ecuador's largest, saying the government had refused to
compromise over a 70 percent windfall tax. Last June Kinross
took a $720 million charge on the project and has been looking
to sell it.
The government of Ecuador has indicated its support for the
transaction, Kinross said.
Ecuador plans to change its mining law and offer tax
incentives to attract foreign investors and spur investment in
the stalled sector, a cabinet minister said in June.
Kinross will receive between $100 million and $190 million
in cash, depending on proceeds from a C$250 million ($222.68
million) equity financing announced by Fortress. The rest of the
purchase price will be paid in Fortress equity.
The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including
approval by Fortress shareholders and an 18-month extension by
the Ecuadorian government to provide time for Fortress to carry
out feasibility work on the project and development
negotiations.
Once the acquisition closes, Fortress will change its name
to Lundin Gold Inc. The company will become the principal gold
vehicle of the companies controlled by the Lundin family, with
Fruta del Norte the flagship asset.
The family is well known in mining and oil circles globally,
and has stakes in around a dozen companies, including
Toronto-listed Lundin Mining Corp and Stockholm-based
Lundin Petroleum.
(U.S. $1 = 1.1227 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Chris
Reese and Leslie Adler)