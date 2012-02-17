UPDATE 1-Kinross sued over non-disclosure of mine data

Feb 17 At least four U.S.-based law firms said they are investigating legal claims against Kinross Gold Corp and some of its officers for possible violation of fiduciary duties.

The complaints allege, among others, that Toronto-based Kinross failed to disclose that low-grade ore had been found at its Tasiast property in West Africa.

The company's financial statements were "materially false and misleading" as it did not record a goodwill impairment charge related to the property, the firms said in separate releases.

The lawsuits seek class action status on behalf of investors who bought the stock between Feb. 16, 2011, and Jan. 17 this year.

Kinross, which reported a quarterly loss of $2.45 per share on Wednesday, was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Kinross' Toronto-listed shares closed at C$10.87 on Friday.