UPDATE 1-Kinross sued over non-disclosure of mine data

Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 pct
Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.
Feb 17 At least four U.S.-based law firms said they are investigating legal claims against Kinross Gold Corp and some of its officers for possible violation of fiduciary duties.
The complaints allege, among others, that Toronto-based Kinross failed to disclose that low-grade ore had been found at its Tasiast property in West Africa.
The company's financial statements were "materially false and misleading" as it did not record a goodwill impairment charge related to the property, the firms said in separate releases.
The lawsuits seek class action status on behalf of investors who bought the stock between Feb. 16, 2011, and Jan. 17 this year.
Kinross, which reported a quarterly loss of $2.45 per share on Wednesday, was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Kinross' Toronto-listed shares closed at C$10.87 on Friday.
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc reports 2016 financial results
* Continental building products reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results