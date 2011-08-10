UPDATE 1-Kinross profit soars, boosts dividend

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
TORONTO Aug 10 Kinross Gold (K.TO) more than doubled its quarterly profit and raised its dividend payout on Wednesday, as surging bullion prices and acquisition-related production growth helped boost results.
Toronto-based Kinross said its net income in the quarter ended June 30 rose to $247.4 million, or 22 cents a share, up from a year-ago profit of $110.4 million, or 16 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items earnings in the period rose to $226.5 million, or 20 cents a share, from $111.4 million, or 16 cents a share.
Gold production in the quarter rose nearly 26 percent to 676,245 ounces, while revenue rose 42 percent to $987.8 million.
The company raised its semi-annual dividend payout by 1 cent to 6 cents share.
Kinross, which has operations spread across the globe, said it remains on track to produce between 2.6 million and 2.7 million ounces in 2011. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Gunna Dickson)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)