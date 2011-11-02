REFILE-UPDATE 1-Kinross oper profit up on output, gold price

(Refiles to insert dropped word "on" in the headline)
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO Nov 2 Miner Kinross Gold (K.TO) said
on Wednesday its quarterly operating profit rose 82 percent,
largely due to increased gold production and a stronger gold
price.
Kinross, which has mining projects in places as far flung
as Alaska, Russia, Chile and Mauritania, said that excluding
one-time items, its earnings in the period were $273.4 million,
or 24 cents a share, up from $116.8 million, or 15 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $212.6
million, or 19 cents a share, down from $540.9 million, or 69
cents a share, a year earlier, when results were boosted by the
sale of the company's interest in Harry Winston HW.TO and the
Diavik Diamond Mines.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)