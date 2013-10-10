Kinross to cut 300 jobs in Mauritania gold operations and Spain

NOUAKCHOTT Oct 10 Canadian miner Kinross Gold
Corp plans to cut 300 jobs at its mining operations in
Mauritania and at a regional administrative office in Spain, the
company said in a statement on Thursday, citing the decline in
the price of gold.
Spot gold has fallen sharply this year, from above
$1,600 an ounce to a near 3-year low of about $1,180 in late
June. The precious metal was trading at about $1,296 by 1900 GMT
on Thursday.
Kinross said it has carried out a broad review of its costs
in order to solve the problems posed by the price drop.
"The company today announced downsizing in Mauritania and
the regional office in Las Palmas (Spain). These cuts will
affect about 300 employees in Tasiast, our administrative
offices in Nouakchott and Las Palmas," the statement said.
The company did not say how the job cuts be split between
the Tasiast mine and the two administrative offices. It said it
would still have about 3,000 employees and sub-contractors
working at the mine after the cuts.
Gold miners have announced billions in writedowns over the
last two years, as ill-advised deals, underperforming assets and
the plunging gold price have wreaked havoc on their books.
Kinross said in July it would defer to 2015 a decision on
the expansion of the Tasiast mine after it took a big non-cash
charge linked to the fall in gold price and suspended its
semi-annual dividend.