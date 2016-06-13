Kinross says three-week strike ends at Mauritania goldmine

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday a nearly three-week strike by unionized workers at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania ended on Saturday.
The company said it would restart negotiations on a new labor agreement and other issues within 10 days.
Employees retain the right to strike during negotiations subject to Mauritanian labor laws, Kinross said.
Toronto-headquartered Kinross said it did not expect the strike to affect a planned expansion at the mine.
Kinross approved in March a $300 million first-phase expansion to double Tasiast's production and slash its production costs. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance