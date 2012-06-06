版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 22:21 BJT

Workers strike at Kinross Mauritania gold mine

TORONTO, June 6 Canadian miner Kinross Gold said on Wednesday that workers at its Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania have initiated an unlawful work stoppage, halting mining and processing activity at the operation.

Kinross said management is in discussions with workers in hope of ending the strike. The mine produced about 200,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐