Kinross reports loss on charge; suspends dividend

TORONTO, July 31 Kinross Gold Corp
reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as it took a big non-cash
charge and suspended its semi-annual dividend.
Kinross' net loss for the second quarter was $2.48 billion,
or $2.17 a share, compared with earnings of $113.9 million, or
10 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding an after-tax non-cash impairment charge of $2.29
billion linked to the lower gold price and other items, adjusted
earnings fell to $119.5 million, or 10 cents a share, from
$156.8 million, or 14 cents.
Revenue fell to $968.0 million from $1.01 billion.