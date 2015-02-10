Kinross Gold loss widens, won't proceed with Tasiast expansion for now

Feb 10 Kinross Gold Corp reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday as it took an impairment charge of more than $900 million against goodwill, property, plant and equipment.
The Toronto-based gold producer also said it will not go ahead with the expansion of its Tasiast mine in Mauritania "at the present time," blaming the weaker gold price.
Kinross reported a net loss of $1.47 billion, or $1.29 a share in the quarter to Dec. 31. That compares with a net loss of $740 million, or 65 cents a share, in the same period the year before. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.