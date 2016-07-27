UPDATE 2-Kinross Gold expects to suspend Chilean mine in 4th qtr

(Recasts with operational updates, adds details of results,
background)
July 27 Kinross Gold Corp said on
Wednesday it expected to suspend operations at a Chilean gold
mine in the fourth quarter as it posted a second-quarter loss
that exceeded forecasts.
The world's fifth largest gold miner by output said in its
earnings report that it expected to halt mining at Maricunga and
start rinsing residual gold from the heap leach pads, equipment
used to extract the metal.
The decision followed an assessment of the mine's plan in
the context of the Toronto-based company's global capital
priorities, it said.
Chile's environmental regulator shut down the water system
attached to the Maricunga mine in March, citing environmental
damage which Kinross disputes. Mining was suspended in May but
resumed in July, subject to ongoing regulatory proceedings.
Maricunga, a mid-sized mine, produced 44,304 gold equivalent
ounces in the second quarter, down from 47,713 ounces in the
year-ago period. That is equal to about 6 percent of Kinross'
total production of 671,267 ounces.
Citing a lack of rainfall at its Paracatu mine in Brazil,
Kinross said it now expected to temporarily suspend operation of
Plant 1, which treats softer near-surface ore, in the second
half of the third quarter until water levels rise enough to
allow a restart.
Kinross did not change its production or cost outlook for
the year.
Kinross reported an adjusted net loss of $9.8 million, or 1
cent per share, in the quarter ended June 30. That was smaller
than the loss of $13.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the
year-ago period but below analysts' expectations for 1 cent a
share.
The miner said it had resolved an expatriate work permit
issue with the government of Mauritania and expected to resume
normal operations at its Tasiast mine in August. Operations were
suspended in June. Kinross said on Wednesday it had agreed to
employ more local workers at the mine.
Kinross, which has 10 mines in North and South America,
Africa and Russia, produced 671,267 equivalent ounces of gold
during the quarter, up from 660,898 ounces in the same period
last year.
All-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold, an
industry cost benchmark, fell to $988 from $1,011 in the
year-ago quarter.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Richard Chang)