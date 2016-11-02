Kinross Gold reports third-quarter profit versus loss a year ago

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Kinross Gold Corp, the world's fifth-biggest gold miner, returned to a third-quarter profit on Wednesday helped by a stronger gold price and slightly higher production.
The Toronto-based miner said net earnings were $2.5 million, or zero a share, in the three months to end-September. That compared with a net loss of $52.7 million, or 5 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
