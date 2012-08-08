Kinross 2nd quarter profit falls on lower output, higher costs

Aug 8 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp said
on Wednesday its second quarter profit fell 53 percent as lower
production and higher costs outweighed a slight increase in
precious metal prices.
The gold miner also said it would move ahead with a
prefeasibility study for a 30,000 tonne a day expandable mill at
its Tasiast mine in Mauritania, a lower cost and lower risk
option than an expansion to 60,000 tonnes a day.
Kinross said net earnings from continuing operations fell to
$115.8 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter ended June
30. That compared with $244.3 million, or 22 cents per share, in
the year-ago period.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings were $156
million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $222.6 million, or
20 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 17 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $1 billion.