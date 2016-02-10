Miner Kinross reports bigger loss as production and prices drop

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 10 Kinross Gold Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as lower production and an ongoing slump in prices for the precious metal hurt the world's fifth-biggest producer by output.
The Toronto-based miner said its fourth-quarter adjusted loss was $68.8 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with an adjusted loss of $6 million, or 1 cent a share, in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.