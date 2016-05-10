Kinross Gold reports bigger loss as costs rise

May 10 Kinross Gold Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as higher production costs hurt the world's fifth biggest gold miner.

The Toronto-based miner's net loss attributable to shareholders rose to $13.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $6.7 million. On a per-share basis, its loss was little changed at 1 cent per share.

Revenue rose marginally to $782.6 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)