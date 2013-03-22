版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 23日 星期六 03:01 BJT

BRIEF-Kinross Gold fails to win dismissal of U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Tasiast mine

March 22 Kinross Gold Corp : * Fails to win dismissal of U.S. shareholder securities fraud lawsuit over

development of mauritania mine -- court ruling * U.S. judge says Kinross must face claims over alleged misstatements related

to development of the tasiast mine

