Goldman, KKR to sell 10.8 pct stake in forklift maker Kion

FRANKFURT Jan 7 Goldman Sachs and
private equity firm KKR will sell a 10.8 percent stake
in German forklift maker Kion Group AG starting
immediately, Goldman said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kion, which listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange about six
months ago, is the world's second biggest maker of forklifts
after Japan's Toyota.
Bookbuilding for the stake placement of 10,681,388 shares
will start immediately, Goldman Sachs said in a statement.
A 10.8 percent stake would be worth about 330 million euros
($450.20 million), according to Reuters data. The stock priced
in June at 24 euros per share and closed on Tuesday at 30.75
euros.