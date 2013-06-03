Forklift truck maker Kion seeks listing in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, June 3 Kion Group, the world's second-biggest maker of forklift trucks behind Toyota Industries Corp, said it was preparing an initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

It said on Monday that its main shareholders, funds advised or controlled by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Goldman Sachs, would remain invested.

Strategic anchor investor Weichai Power will increase its stake in Kion to 30 percent ahead of the offering, it said.