Kion sets 24-30 eur/shr price range for June 28 IPO

FRANKFURT, June 14 Kion Group, the world's second-biggest forklift truck maker, on Friday set a price range of 24 euros to 30 euros per share for its stock market listing planned for June 28.

At the mid-point of the price range, Kion would have an equity value of 2.67 billion euros (US$3.56 billion), the company said in a statement.

Kion hopes to raise 953 million euros from new and existing investors, based on the middle of the price range.

The offer period begins on Monday and runs through June 26, it said.

