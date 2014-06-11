版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 15:26 BJT

Goldman Sachs places Kion shares at 32.70 eur apiece-sources

FRANKFURT, June 11 Goldman Sachs on Wednesday placed a stake in German forklift truck maker Kion Group at a price of 32.70 euros ($44.52) per share on the open market, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐