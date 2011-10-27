Kirby Corp says US crude barges rise dramatically

NEW YORK Oct 27 Kirby Corp (KEX.N) said about 140 to 150 crude barges industrywide were currently in operation in the United States compared with about 10 operating five years ago.

"We used to be able to count on one hand the number of crude barges," said Joe Pyne, head of Kirby.

Kirby is the nation's largest operator of inland barges in the United States. Pyne said that about 25 percent of the barges are on spot business.

"But we do think rates in the business will continue to trend up," he said. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)