Kirby Corp says US crude barges rise dramatically

NEW YORK Oct 27 Kirby Corp (KEX.N) said about
140 to 150 crude barges industrywide were currently in
operation in the United States compared with about 10 operating
five years ago.
"We used to be able to count on one hand the number of
crude barges," said Joe Pyne, head of Kirby.
Kirby is the nation's largest operator of inland barges in
the United States. Pyne said that about 25 percent of the
barges are on spot business.
"But we do think rates in the business will continue to
trend up," he said.
