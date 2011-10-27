UPDATE 1-Eagle Ford shale oil pushing crude barge demand-Kirby

* Kirby barge demand strong as shale oil output grows
* Barge rates increasing
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Kirby Corp (KEX.N), the
largest U.S. inland barge operator, said on Thursday it
continues to see strong demand for inland barges carrying crude
oil to refineries, as production from the Eagle Ford shale
formation and other regions continues to grow.
Between 140 and 150 barges industrywide are currently
carrying crude oil, more than 10 times the number in operation
ten years ago, Joe Pyne, Kirby's chairman and chief executive
officer told analysts during the company's third-quarter
conference call on Thursday.
"We used to be able to count on less than two hands the
number of crude barges," said Joe Pyne, head of Kirby.
"The movement is mostly downriver movement of Canadian
crude oil through Baton Rouge refineries.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM.N) operates a large, 503,000 barrel
per day refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is located north
of several large Louisiana refineries including those owned by
ConocoPhillips and Marathon oil.
Canada sent 2.2 million bpd of crude south in July, making
it the largest exporter of oil to the United States. Once the
crude gets to the St. Louis area it is barged down the Missouri
River and onto the Gulf Coast.
Pyne said that Eagle Ford crude is also moving by barge to
the ports of Houston and Port Arthur and into New Orleans
markets, where a good chunk of U.S. Gulf refining capacity is
sited.
Exxon Mobil also has the Baytown refinery in the Texas --
the largest in the country at 562,500 bpd -- as well as the
348,500 bpd plant in Beaumont.
Port Arthur is home to three refineries including Valero
Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 325,000 bpd plant. Motiva -- a joint
venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Saudi Aramco
operate a 325,000 bpd plant in the process of being expanded to
600,000 bpd with an estimated startup date of early 2012.
French major oil company Total P.A. (TOTF.PA) also runs a
174,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur.
Kirby operates 827 inland tank barges with the capacity to
carry 16.3 million barrels of liquids. About 25 percent of the
barges operate on a spot basis with the remainder under
contract, with those under negotiation being inked at higher
price.
Pyne said the contract pricing was approaching peak levels
and that Kirby thinks that the rates are going to trend up.
"Some of the Eagle Ford movements will be ultimately be
kind of medium term" said Pyne, adding that pipelines under
construction will eventually replace some of the barges as a
means to carry crude from the Eagle Ford.
"But I do think that the the volume coming out of the
Eagle Ford and Canadian crude that is being exported to Baton
Rouge is sustainable."
Shale oil from the Eagle Ford deposit in southeast Texas
has come on strong this year, rising to 272,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in June from 70,000 bpd in April, according to energy
consultancy Bentek. Some experts say it could top 400,000 bpd
by 2013.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)
(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))