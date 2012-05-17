UPDATE 2-Kirby Corp slides on weak profit outlook

May 17 Kirby Corp, the largest inland tank barge operator in the United States, said its earnings for the year are likely to come in at the lower end of its outlook, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

Kirby shares were trading down 7 percent at $56.67 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Profit for 2012 is likely to come at the lower end of the forecast range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share, the company said. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts said Kirby disclosed at an industry conference that the K-Sea fleet they acquired last year was not up to the company's standards. Kirby had agreed to acquire K-Sea Transportation Partners LP, an operator of seagoing barges, for $335 million in March last year.

"The K-Sea fleet is not meeting their fleet's standards and requires a little bit more time in the yard, and costs, and that will impact earnings," Evercore Partners analyst Jonathan Chappell said.