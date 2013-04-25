Kirby says growing coastal crude shipments could spur barge building

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
HOUSTON, April 25 Growing demand to move crude oil via barge along U.S. coastlines could spur construction of new barge capacity, Kirby Corp Chief Financial Officer David Grzebinski told analysts on Thursday.
Kirby, the largest U.S. barge operator, has been building barges, but largely to replace old ones, as well as adding to its fleet via acquisitions.
Grzebinski told analysts that the company is in conversations with several customers "about potentially building new equipment."
"I would anticipate that the industry would need to build some new capacity here in the near term," he said.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand