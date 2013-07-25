版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 00:00 BJT

Kirby says crude shipments unaffected by higher U.S. oil prices

HOUSTON, July 25 Barge operator Kirby Corp has seen no declines in crude shipments as U.S. oil prices have risen in recent weeks, executives told analysts on Thursday.

U.S. oil prices traded at a discount to London's Brent of more than $23 a barrel in February, but that discount has narrowed to less than $3 a barrel. That cuts profits from crude shipments via rail or barge, more expensive options than pipelines.

Kirby executives told analysts that they, like other players in moving growing U.S. crude production, expect that discount to widen. "At this point, there is no impact on volumes," Chief Executive Joe Pyne said during the company's second-quarter earnings call.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐