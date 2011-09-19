UPDATE 1-Barge operator Kirby ups Q3 profit outlook

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* Sees July-Sept EPS of $0.90 vs est. $0.86
* Shares up 4 pct in extended trading
Sept 19 Kirby Corp , the largest inland tank barge operator in the United States, raised its third-quarter profit outlook on higher utilization and rates for its fleet.
Houston-based Kirby expects July-September net earnings to exceed 90 cents a share, compared with its prior view of 82-87 cents. Analysts were expecting 86 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Increased petrochemical production encouraged by low natural gas prices has led to strong utilization levels in Kirby's petrochemical fleet," Chief Executive Joe Pyne said.
Kirby shares were up 4 percent in extended trading. The stock closed at $57.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year