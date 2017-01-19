Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
BRASILIA Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
The deal could be announced by February, Valor said, citing unnamed sources briefed on the talks.
Nikkei had reported in September that Kirin was negotiating with Heineken and other companies for possible partnerships to get its struggling beer business in Brazil back on track.
Brasil Kirin, as the unit is called, operates 12 factories in Brazil and was created in 2011 after the purchase of local brewer Schincariol for $4 billion.
Spokespeople for Brasil Kirin and Heineken did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.