版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 18:27 BJT

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor

BRASILIA Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.

The deal could be announced by February, Valor said, citing unnamed sources briefed on the talks.

Nikkei had reported in September that Kirin was negotiating with Heineken and other companies for possible partnerships to get its struggling beer business in Brazil back on track.

Brasil Kirin, as the unit is called, operates 12 factories in Brazil and was created in 2011 after the purchase of local brewer Schincariol for $4 billion.

Spokespeople for Brasil Kirin and Heineken did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐