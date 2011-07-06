UPDATE 1-Kirkland Lake posts Q4 profit on higher production

* Q4 EPS C$0.06 vs loss/shr C$0.03, year ago

* Revenue up 91 pct to C$29.8 mln

* Gold production up 56 pct to 23,466 oz (Follows alerts)

July 6 Gold miner Kirkland Lake posted a quarterly profit helped by higher gold production.

Fourth-quarter net income was C$4.0 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net loss of C$1.7 million or 3 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 91 percent to C$29.8 million.

The Ontario-based company's gold production for the quarter rose 56 percent to 23,466 ounces.

Shares of the company closed at C$15.89 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)