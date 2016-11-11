UPDATE 3-Kirkland rejects C$1.44 bln Gold Fields, Silver Standard offer

* Shares suspended after earlier Reuters story
* Kirkland Lake wants to pursue Newmarket takeover
* Strongly recommends shareholders back Newmarket deal
* Former chairman says will vote against Newmarket
(Recasts with Kirkland Lake statement, comment by former
chairman)
By John Tilak and Nicole Mordant
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, Nov 11 Canada's Kirkland Lake
Gold Inc said on Friday it rejected a previously
unreported takeover offer from South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd
and Silver Standard Resources valuing the
business at C$1.44 billion ($1 billion).
Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Gold Fields and
Silver Standard had made three joint, unsolicited bids for
Kirkland and recently sweetened their offer to about C$1.4
billion. The names of the bidders had not been previously
disclosed.
Kirkland said that after advice from its legal advisers and
three separate financial advisers, it concluded the proposal was
"not financially superior" to its own plan to acquire Newmarket
Gold Inc for about C$1 billion in stock.
"As a result Kirkland Lake Gold is precluded by the terms of
the arrangement agreement with Newmarket from engaging in any
discussions with Gold Fields or Silver Standard concerning the
revised proposal or providing any due diligence access to them,"
Kirkland said in a statement.
It also "strongly recommended" shareholders vote in favor of
the Newmarket deal.
However, Harry Dobson, the former chairman of Kirkland who
remains a shareholder, said he would be voting against the
Newmarket deal.
"It's no secret that I don't like it. I'm not happy with the
deal for the same reason the market wasn't happy," Dobson said
in an interview, citing a drop in Kirkland's share price since
the deal was announced.
The latest offer for Kirkland Lake represented a premium of
more than 50 percent of its value on Thursday. Its shares, which
were trading at C$7.42 just ahead of the news, jumped as much as
8 percent to hit C$8.17 before being halted on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. The stock closed at C$8.04 on Friday.
Shares of Silver Standard closed down 13.3 percent at
C$12.71. Newmarket fell 1.2 percent to C$3.36.
In an Oct. 28 shareholders circular filing to discuss that
merger, Kirkland said it received two bids without naming the
bidders. Shareholders have a Nov. 23 deadline to vote on
Kirkland's bid to buy Newmarket.
Kirkland is a midsized producer operating four gold mines
and two mills in a bullion-rich belt of northeastern Ontario.
With its high-grade production and reserves located in a
safe, mining-friendly jurisdiction, Kirkland Lake's appeal is
bolstered by a scarcity of growth opportunities in the gold
sector. It also has more than C$200 million of cash and
equivalents on hand. The company was valued at about C$922
million at close of trade on Thursday.
Three sources familiar with the bidding process said it is
possible new bidders may enter the fray, noting companies such
as Yamana Gold Inc and Hecla Mining Co have
assets in the area where Kirkland Lake operates.
Investor advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended
to shareholders of Kirkland Lake and Newmarket that they vote
for the deal.
Luxor, Newmarket's third-biggest shareholder, said it also
supports the deal with Kirkland.
Kirkland Lake ran a strategic review in 2014 that did not
result in partnerships or acquisitions.
($1 = 1.3539 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor and Matt Scuffham in
Toronto and Ed Stoddard in Johannesburg; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)