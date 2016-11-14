Gold Fields confirms Kirkland Lake bid, Kirkland shares jump

VANCOUVER Nov 14 Gold Fields Ltd said
late on Sunday that it had made three successive takeover
proposals jointly with Silver Standard Resources Inc
for Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Inc, confirming a
Reuters report on Friday.
At Monday's open, Kirkland Lake's shares, which had been
halted for much of the session on Friday, jumped 5 percent to
C$8.45. That was against the trend of other gold stocks, which
were weaker due to a lower gold price.
Reuters reported that South African-based Gold Fields and
Canadian miner Silver Standard had made the joint, unsolicited
bids for Kirkland and recently sweetened their offer to about
C$1.4 billion.
Kirkland Lake is a mid-sized producer operating four gold
mines and two mills in a bullion-rich belt of northeastern
Ontario.
Kirkland on Friday said that after advice from its legal
advisers and three separate financial advisers, it concluded the
proposal was "not financially superior" to its own plan to
acquire Newmarket Gold Inc for about C$1 billion in
stock.
Newmarket Gold's shares were down 2 percent at C$3.29 on
Monday.
Kirkland also "strongly recommended" that shareholders vote
in favor of the Newmarket deal. Investor advisory firms ISS and
Glass Lewis have recommended to shareholders of Kirkland Lake
and Newmarket that they vote for the deal.
The latest Gold Fields-Silver Standard offer for Kirkland
Lake represented a premium of more than 50 percent of Kirkland's
value on Thursday. Its shares jumped as much as 8 percent on
Friday, after the Reuters report, to hit C$8.17 before being
halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Will
Dunham)