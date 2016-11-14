UPDATE 1-Gold miner Kirkland Lake shares rise on bid speculation

(Recasts; adds share price move, analyst comment, Kirkland Lake
statement)
VANCOUVER Nov 14 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold
surged as much as 9 percent on Monday on speculation
there might be another bid for the Canadian gold miner or that
its planned takeover of Newmarket Gold Inc, which had
put its stock under pressure, will be voted down.
Reuters reported on Friday that South Africa's Gold Fields
Ltd and Canada's Silver Standard Resources Inc
have made three joint bids for Kirkland Lake and recently
sweetened their offer to about C$1.4 billion ($1 billion).
Both Kirkland Lake and Gold Fields later confirmed the
report.
Kirkland has rejected all three bids, saying they are "not
financially superior" to its own plan to acquire Newmarket, a
small Australia-focused miner, for about C$1 billion in stock.
"People are hoping that there is another bid or that
somebody else votes against the merger," said John Tumazos,
owner and chief executive of John Tumazos Very Independent
Research.
"Now that the C$1.4 billion price is in the market, some
other company can look at that and say, we'll bid C$100 million
more," he said.
It is possible new bidders may enter the fray, sources told
Reuters last week, noting companies such as Yamana Gold Inc
and Hecla Mining Co have assets in the area
where Kirkland Lake operates.
Shares in Kirkland Lake, a mid-sized producer operating four
gold mines and two mills in a bullion-rich belt of northeastern
Ontario, were last at C$8.54, up 6 percent. Earlier they touched
a high of C$8.83.
Shares in Newmarket were 3 percent higher at C$3.46.
Kirkland Lake said in a statement on Monday that the
majority of shareholders it had "spoken with" believed its
planned acquisition of Newmarket "represents a clear and
compelling opportunity to create sustained, long-term value."
Kirkland Lake and Newmarket shareholders are due to vote on
their combination on Nov. 25. Kirkland Lake needs at least
two-thirds of its shareholders to approve the deal for it to
succeed. At least half of Newmarket's shareholders need to back
the transaction.
Investor advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended
to shareholders of Kirkland Lake and Newmarket that they vote
for the deal.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Will
Dunham and Meredith Mazzilli)