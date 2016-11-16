Some Kirkland Lake shareholders urge miner to engage with bidders

Nov 16 Some Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
shareholders want the Canadian miner to open talks with Gold
Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc,
arguing that Kirkland was too hasty in rejecting their joint
takeover offers.
Kirkland Lake on Friday confirmed a Reuters report that the
two firms had made three joint bids for the mid-sized gold miner
and recently sweetened their offer to about C$1.4 billion ($1.03
billion). The bidders' names and deal value were not previously
disclosed.
Shareholders want the company to disclose more details of
the offer so they can weigh it against Kirkland's planned
acquisition of Newmarket Gold. Results of a shareholder
vote on the Kirkland Lake-Newmarket deal are due Nov. 25.
"Your shareholders deserve the opportunity to vote on the
best offer for the company, and the board has a fiduciary duty
to find it," Kirkland Lake shareholder John Tumazos, Chief
Executive of New Jersey-based John Tumazos Very Independent
Research, wrote in a Nov. 14 letter to the miner's board.
Tumazos has voted his 215,950 Kirkland Lake shares against
the Newmarket deal, he said in the letter seen by Reuters.
Kirkland Lake CEO Tony Makuch said the only firm offer on
the table was Kirkland's planned takeover of Newmarket.
"What was presented was a non-binding, conditional proposal
based on some yet to be determined mix of cash and shares,"
Makuch said in an emailed statement, referring to the Gold
Fields-Silver Standard offer.
Makuch said financial and legal advisors to Kirkland's board
had found the proposals "financially inferior" to the Newmarket
deal.
"In terms of ensuring that shareholders are treated well, it
would be good to have a sense for the basis on which the board
decided not to go down that road," said a fund manager at one of
Kirkland Lake's 10 biggest shareholders.
"As much information as possible is best in the situation,"
added the manager, who was not authorized to speak publicly on
the matter.
Daniel Oliver, founder and managing member of New York-based
hedge fund Myrmikan Capital LLC, said he would vote his Kirkland
Lake shares against the Newmarket deal, describing it as a "mad
drive for growth."
Harry Dobson, Kirkland Lake's former chairman and a current
shareholder, also said last week he plans to vote against the
Newmarket transaction.
At least two-thirds of Kirkland Lake shareholders and more
than half of Newmarket investors must back the C$1 billion
all-share transaction by a Nov. 23 voting deadline.
To be sure, there may be adequate support for the Kirkland
Lake-Newmarket deal, especially after influential advisory firms
ISS and Glass Lewis recommended shareholders back it.
Glass Lewis, while remaining supportive of the Kirkland
Lake-Newmarket transaction, said after news the other bids came
out that its "ability to evaluate the alternative acquisition
proposal remains somewhat limited." The proxy firm cited the
lack of details about the exchange ratio and the cash-stock
split between the suitors.
Kirkland Lake, which has mines and mills in Ontario, said on
Monday the majority of shareholders it has talked to support the
transaction with Newmarket, which has mines and projects in
Australia.
Joseph Foster, a portfolio manager at New York-based Van
Eck, Kirkland Lake's biggest shareholder, declined to comment.
He told Reuters on Nov. 5 there was not much synergy in the
Newmarket deal but it did create a niche, high-grade underground
miner.
Kirkland Lake Chairman Eric Sprott was not available for
comment. Sprott declared a conflict of interest in the Newmarket
takeover as he owns around 13.45 percent of Newmarket. He also
owns 6.7 percent of Kirkland Lake.
An Oct. 28 Kirkland Lake circular states that Sprott recused
himself from all Kirkland Lake board deliberations, discussions
or voting on the Newmarket offer.
Silver Standard declined to comment on the Kirkland
shareholders wanting to open talks, while Gold Fields did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 1.3536 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by
Chris Reese)