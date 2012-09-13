Kirkland Lake Gold posts loss on lower grade ores, power outage

Sept 13 Gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold Inc posted a
first-quarter loss on lower-grade ores and an eleven-day power outage in May,
sending its shares down as much as 9 percent.
Net loss before taxes was C$295,000 for the quarter, compared with net
income of C$9.0 million a year earlier.
First-quarter gold production fell 31 percent to 17,396 ounces.
The company, which owns the Macassa Mine in Ontario, said revenue fell 9
percent to C$32.7 million.
In May, Kirkland said a fire near Kirkland Lake, a town in northeastern
Ontario, had disrupted operations at the company's mines.
The company's shares were trading down by about 5 percent at C$11.81 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.