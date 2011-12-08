UPDATE 1-Kirkland Lake Gold posts higher Q2 profit

Dec 8 Gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
posted higher second-quarter profit helped by a rise in
gold production and prices.
The Ontario-based company forecast gold production for
fiscal years 2014 to 2016 at 210,000-250,000 ounces per year. It
reiterated its annual gold production target of 110,000-130,000
ounces.
Kirkland expects to add 275 employees in fiscal year 2012,
and said 147 employees have been hired so far.
Second-quarter gold production rose to 24,478 ounces, while
average price per ounce improved by 25 percent.
Net and comprehensive income for the quarter was C$9.2
million, compared with $C8.5 million, a year ago. Revenue rose
by a quarter to C$40.3 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$17.92 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.