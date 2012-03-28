版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 28日 星期三 14:34 BJT

UPDATE 1-Kirkland Lake Gold to buy Queenston Mining's stake in JV properties

March 28 Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold said it will buy Queenston Mining's 50 percent stake in certain joint venture properties for C$60 million ($60 million) to develop its inventory of the precious minerals.

Under the agreement for the seven properties in the Kirkland Lake Gold camp, the deal value will be paid in three installments during 2012 plus a potential production royalty.

With the deal, Kirkland Lake Gold, which is located on the Southern Abitibi gold belt, expects to reach its long-term goal of developing 5 million plus ounce high grade mineral inventory.

The company said the deal would be funded through a combination of its cash position, cash flow and various funding alternatives.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐