UPDATE 1-Kirkland Lake Gold to buy Queenston Mining's stake in JV properties

March 28 Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold
said it will buy Queenston Mining's 50 percent
stake in certain joint venture properties for C$60 million ($60
million) to develop its inventory of the precious minerals.
Under the agreement for the seven properties in the Kirkland
Lake Gold camp, the deal value will be paid in three
installments during 2012 plus a potential production royalty.
With the deal, Kirkland Lake Gold, which is located on the
Southern Abitibi gold belt, expects to reach its long-term goal
of developing 5 million plus ounce high grade mineral inventory.
The company said the deal would be funded through a
combination of its cash position, cash flow and various funding
alternatives.