Kit Digital replaces CEO with shareholder

Aug 30 Video technology provider Kit Digital Inc
replaced recently appointed Chief Executive Barak
Bar-Cohen with shareholder and director Peter Heiland, the
company said in a regulatory filing.
Heiland is a managing director of JEC Capital Partners Llc,
which holds roughly an 8 percent stake in Kit. The
technology-focused investment firm proposed a slate of four
directors for the board in June.
Kit Digital, which has been facing an extensive management
rejig, named Chief Administrative Officer Bar-Cohen interim CEO
in March, replacing Kaleil Isaza Tuzman.
The company, which has never made a profit since it listed
on the Nasdaq in 2009 and is now looking to sell itself, also
lost four directors in March and has recently appointed a new
chief financial officer and a chief technology officer.
Following two settlement agreements with JEC earlier this
month, Kit agreed to appoint Heiland to the board and awarded
him 38,585 restricted shares, the company said in a filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company provides its services to some of the biggest
technology, entertainment and media companies in the world,
including Google Inc, Hewlett Packard Co,
Disney-ABC, MTV and BBC.
Kit's video platform, a cloud-based system, enables clients
to broadcast multiscreen video experiences to audiences wherever
they are.
The company's stock, which closed at $3.01 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday, has lost nearly three-quarters of its value in the
past year.